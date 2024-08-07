CGPSC Scam: CBI Raids Multiple Locations In Chhattisgarh | FPJ

Raipur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted extensive raids in several districts ( Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Dhamtari) of Chhattisgarh as part of their investigation into the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) scam on Wednesday. The raids targeted various locations, including the residences and offices of key figures involved in the scandal. Among those raided were the premises of Amrit Khalkho, former secretary to the Governor; Taman Sonwani, former Chairman of CGPSC; his relatives; Labor Officer Sunita Joshi; Congress leader Rajendra Shukla; and others.

Sunita Joshi, who is the niece of former CGPSC Chairman Sonwani, had previously worked as an Anganwadi Worker before qualifying for the labor officer position based on the CGPSC 2023 results. The CBI conducted these raids from early morning until late evening.

The state government transferred the case to the CBI after significant irregularities in the PSC results came to light. Rajendra Shukla’s residence was raided due to his alleged involvement in the PSC exam scam. His son, Swarnim Shukla, who was initially appointed as a Deputy Collector and later as Deputy Director in the Tribal Welfare Department, is also under scrutiny. Both Rajendra Shukla and his son were questioned by the CBI.

The raid on former Governor Secretary Khalkho’s home was conducted because both of his children, Nikhil and Neha, had qualified the exam and were later appointed to government positions.

Following the public exposure of the CGPSC scam, an FIR was filed at the Arjunda police station against 13 individuals, including the former CGPSC chairman, examination controller, secretary, government officials, and Congress leaders. The investigation will cover all recruitment exams conducted by the PSC since 2019. Additionally, the Economic Offence Wing of the Chhattisgarh government has registered a case in connection with the scandal.