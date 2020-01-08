Centre's plea to transfer all CAA petitions to SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Friday the Centre's plea to transfer all petitions filed in different High Court to it challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act to hear them all along with nearly 60 PILs listed by it for hearing on January 22.

The plea came from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, mentioning before the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sharad Bobde, that the different High Courts may take conflicting views on the matter.

The Chief Justice felt it is always good to have the advantage of the views of the High Courts, but the High Courts should not take a view on the matter which is already pending before the Supreme Court.

Mehta stressed the urgency since the law's constitutional validity is slated for hearing in the Karnataka High Court later this week. The case is listed there on Friday, the day the Supreme Court will take a view on whether to transfer all cases related to CAA to it or not.

On December 18, the apex court had agreed to examine the constitutional validity of the CAA, but refused to stay its operation.

The newly amended law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014

President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12, turning it into an Act.

The top court had then issued notice to the Centre and sought its response by the second week of January on a batch of pleas challenging the CAA.

Several petitions have been filed challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, including by RJD leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Several other petitioners include Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, CPI, NGOs 'Rihai Manch' and Citizens Against Hate, advocate M L Sharma, and law students have also approached the apex court challenging the Act.