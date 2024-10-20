Centre's Job To Maintain Law And Order: Delhi CM Atishi Blames BJP Over On Blast Outside CRPF School In Rohini |

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticised the BJP following an explosion near a CRPF school in Rohini, north Delhi, holding the BJP-led central government responsible for the incident. Atishi emphasized that maintaining law and order in the national capital is the Centre's duty and accused BJP leaders of diverting their focus towards creating problems for the Delhi government rather than addressing security concerns.

In a press conference, Atishi stated, "It is the BJP-led Centre's responsibility to maintain law and order. Police, land, and law and order fall under the jurisdiction of the central government. The BJP focuses 90 per cent of their energy on troubling the Delhi government." She also highlighted that incidents of violence and blasts are increasing, citing another recent incident where 60 shots were fired in the Welcome area of the city, stressing concerns about public safety.

VIDEO | Delhi: NSG commandos reach the spot, where a blast was reported near CRPF school in Prashant Vihar area, Rohini earlier today, as the investigation continues.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/oqYFHkbl9G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: A blast was heard outside CRPF School in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area early in the morning. Police and FSL team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/S4ytKNz4cQ — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2024

Details On The Blast

The explosion in Rohini occurred earlier in the day near the CRPF Public School. A loud sound was heard, followed by plumes of smoke rising from the area. The blast, which shattered the windows of nearby vehicles, was initially suspected to be caused by a cylinder explosion, but further investigations suggest the use of a low-intensity explosive. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident.

Atishi used the opportunity to urge the BJP to shift their focus towards ensuring safety and law enforcement in Delhi. She appealed, "I request the BJP, on behalf of the people of Delhi, not to interfere with our work in education, health, and infrastructure, but rather focus on maintaining law and order."

The Chief Minister's statement reflects the ongoing tension between the Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the central government over issues of governance and authority in the capital.

Probe Underway

Following the explosion, Delhi police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. A white powder-like substance was found near the wall of the school, raising further questions about the nature of the blast. The police will file an FIR under the Explosives Act and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to determine the sequence of events and identify the cause of the explosion.