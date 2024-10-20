 Watch: Loud Explosion Near CRPF School In Delhi Leaves Damages But No Injuries Reported
A loud explosion occurred near the CRPF school in Rohini, Delhi, on Sunday morning, damaging the school wall, nearby shops, and a car. No injuries were reported. Emergency teams, including police, fire brigades, and forensic experts, responded swiftly.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
(PTI)

On Sunday, October 20, a loud explosion was reported near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in the Rohini area of Delhi. The blast caused damage to the school’s wall, nearby shops, and a car, but no injuries were reported, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The fire department was alerted about the incident at around 7:50 AM, after which two fire brigades were immediately dispatched, a DFS official confirmed. The loud sound startled local residents, causing panic in the area.

DFS officials said, "We received a call regarding a blast near the boundary wall of the CRPF school at 7:50 am. Two fire engines were sent, but there was no fire, and no one was injured, so the vehicles returned."

Emergency services, including fire engines, bomb squads, and police forensic teams, rushed to the scene near Sector 14, Rohini, to investigate the cause of the explosion. Senior police officers, including members of the crime branch and the Special Cell, were also present.

According to reports from ANI, citing sources from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), the material that caused the explosion initially appeared to be a crude bomb, though details will be confirmed after a full investigation. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police's terror unit is also involved in the probe.

(With inputs from ANI)

