Watch: Loud Explosion Near CRPF School In Delhi Leaves Damages But No Injuries Reported

(PTI)

On Sunday, October 20, a loud explosion was reported near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in the Rohini area of Delhi. The blast caused damage to the school’s wall, nearby shops, and a car, but no injuries were reported, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The fire department was alerted about the incident at around 7:50 AM, after which two fire brigades were immediately dispatched, a DFS official confirmed. The loud sound startled local residents, causing panic in the area.

Delhi: An explosion occurred in the Prashant Vihar area, near a CRPF school. The loud blast terrified local residents, and nearby shops sustained damage. There have been no reports of any casualties pic.twitter.com/VVMUntlqE0 — IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2024

DFS officials said, "We received a call regarding a blast near the boundary wall of the CRPF school at 7:50 am. Two fire engines were sent, but there was no fire, and no one was injured, so the vehicles returned."

Emergency services, including fire engines, bomb squads, and police forensic teams, rushed to the scene near Sector 14, Rohini, to investigate the cause of the explosion. Senior police officers, including members of the crime branch and the Special Cell, were also present.

According to reports from ANI, citing sources from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), the material that caused the explosion initially appeared to be a crude bomb, though details will be confirmed after a full investigation. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police's terror unit is also involved in the probe.

(With inputs from ANI)