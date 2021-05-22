Centre to take final call on CBSE 12th, NEET, JEE exams on May 23

Amid the raging pandemic crisis, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has called a crucial meeting today to decide on the pending Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations for professional courses like NEET, JEE Main. All these exams were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19, said Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The high-level meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani as well as Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be among those present.

Education ministers and secretaries of all states and union territories have been asked to attend the meeting. Pokhriyal also sought inputs from all the stakeholders – students, parents, teachers and others - through social media on Saturday. "This virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 am," he added.

According to CBSE sources, the possible options that can be explored are --conducting pen and paper mode exams for only major subjects, conducting all exams in two phases planned as per the COVID-19 situation in different states or districts, or cancelling the exams and announcing results as per an alternative assessment scheme.

A senior board official, however, said, "nothing has been finalised yet. A final call will only be taken by the Education Ministry after considering suggestions from all stakeholders".

In a letter to the states and UTs, the education minister has said that his ministry's Department of School Education and the CBSE were exploring options regarding the conduct of the examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of both students and teachers. "The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalisation of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning. COVID-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams," the letter noted.