Exams 2021: Click here for latest updates on Class 10, Class 12 board exams of CBSE, ICSE, state boards

As India battles the second wave of the pandemic, many states across the country have decided to cancel and postpone the board examinations for classes 10 and 12.

We have collated a list of dates of Class 10 and 12 board exams here:

CBSE

As a major relief to students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the Class 10 board examinations scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7 had been cancelled while Class 12 board exams from May 4 to June 14 had been postponed.

There were few reports which claimed that the education ministry is planning to cancel the Class 12 board exam. However, the CBSE later clarified that the board is yet to take any decision and any decision will be announced officially.

ICSE

Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) has been cancelled and the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examination has been deferred, announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). This decision has been taken in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government had earlier cancelled SSC/ class 10 exam and postponed the HSC/ class 12 board exams due to the pandemic. However, a day after the Bombay High Court slammed the state government for proposing to cancel the Maharashtra Class 10 board exams, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the government will decide on the 10th and 12th examinations in two to three days.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that TN Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 and Class 11 has been cancelled in the state for this year.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE had earlier cancelled class 10 board exams due to the ongoing second wave of Covid19. However, a new evaluation criterion was introduced on May 19 and the result will be declared on its basis. The Class 12 board exam, in the state, has been postponed.

Uttrakhand

Uttrakhand Board has cancelled Class 10 boards exams 2021 and has postponed class 12 exams 2021.

Jharkhand

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has postponed examinations of Classes 10 and 12. A meeting will be held on June 1 to review the situation, & further decisions will be taken according to the situation.

Bihar

The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were already conducted.

West Bengal

State board examinations for classes 10 and 12 were supposed to be held in June However, the Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said the examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) started the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2021 from April 13, 2021.However, the state government have postponed the board exams. The board also announced that the Board students will be promoted based on their internal assessment.

Odisha

BSE Odisha Class 10th Board Exams 2021 has been cancelled due to the COVID surge in the state. It had earlier postponed Class 12 board exams till further notice

Gujarat

The state government has cancelled the board exams for class 10 whereas the class 12 Examinations 2021 have been postponed.

Assam

The state government have postponed Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021. The board decide on a new schedule of Assam class 10 and 12 board exams by May 25

Rajasthan

Rajasthan is yet to take a decision on Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The board had earlier decided to postpone the exams due to rising coronavirus cases.

Uttar Pradesh

The state has cancelled examinations for class 10. The decision with regard to class 12 examinations is yet to be taken.

Madhya Pradesh

The Class 10 board exams have been cancelled by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department and the Class 12 board exams postponed till further notice.

Goa

Goa Board Exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed. New dates would be announced 15 days before the commencement of the examination.

Karnataka

SSLC Examination that was slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. A revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies

Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) have cancelled the Class 10 exams and have postponed the Class 12 exams.

Haryana

The state government have cancelled the Class 10 board exam 2021 and have postponed Class 12 board exams. Class 10 students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

Telangana

TS SSC Class 10 exams have been cancelled and TS Inter Class 12 exams have been postponed. The decision on class 12 will be taken in the 1st week of June.