Centre to collect labourer data to ensure 'disbursal of benefits' amid COVID-19 outbreak

Further, he added, now, with the 21-days lockdown phase nearing completion, in order to work-out further strategy, it is necessary to have information on these migrant workers housed in the camps, including information/data regarding their original place of work, their occupation, their village/residence/hometown details and details of their family etc. "This would help in ensuring proper disbursal of benefits and facilitate their rehabilitation in the future."

"To enable a conducive environment for such workers to stay wherever they are during the lockdown, and restrict further movement, I had also requested States/UTs earlier vide my D.O. letters dated 27 & 28 March 2020 to ensure adequate facilities for such workers, including food, shelter and medical facilities. I had also requested States/UTs to ensure wide publicity on these Relief Camps set up as well as the Relief Package announced by the Government," he said.

In the letter, Bhalla also said that as informed by the States/UTs, the situation has been brought under control and presently around 27,000 relief camps/shelters (Government as well as NGO camps) have been set-up in the States & UTs. These camps are providing necessary food, shelter and medical assistance to nearly 12.5 lakh persons.