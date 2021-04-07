Centre to allow COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces with 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11

Centre on Wednesday said that now vaccination camps can be held at workplaces with about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries in a bid to ramp up the vaccination drive in the country.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the chief secretaries said a substantial proportion of population aged 45 years and above is in the organised sector of the economy and is involved in formal occupation in offices (government and private) or manufacturing and services.

"In order to increase access of vaccines to 45 years and above, COVID-19 vaccination sessions can now be organised at workplaces (public and private) having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with existing a COVID vacciantion centre," Bhushan said.

Such workplace vaccination centres may be launched across states/UTs from 11th April 2021.