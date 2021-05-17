Centre releases Rs 5,968 cr to 15 states under Jal Jeevan Mission for FY 2021-22

The Centre has released Rs. 5,968 cr to 15 states for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the financial year 2021-22. This is the first tranche of the four to be released in this financial year, a government release said. Other 17 states/ UTs have been asked to send their proposals to the National Jal Jeevan Mission for release of funds, it added.

Out of the Central fund allocated under Jal Jeevan Mission, 93% of the fund is to be utilized on developing water supply infrastructure, 5% on support activities, and 2% on water quality monitoring & surveillance activities. "The Central funds are released based on the output in terms of tap water connections provided in the states/ UTs and the utilization of available Central and matching state share," the release said.

"The states have to transfer Central fund released along with matching state share to the single Nodal Account within 15 days of release of Central fund. The states have to make provision for matching state share and ensure that there is no shortage of funds to the implementing agencies, proper expenditure plan prepared so that expenditure is evenly spread throughout the year," it added.

Meanwhile, the budgetary allocation of Jal Jeevan Mission has been increased significantly to Rs. 50,011 cr in 2021-22. In addition to this, the 15th Finance Commission tied grants of Rs. 26,940 cr will also be available to PRIs for ‘water and sanitation’ services. In addition, fund is also available through matching state share and externally aided projects. Thus, in 2021-22, more than Rs. 1 lakh cr is planned to be invested in the country on ensuring tap water supply to rural homes. It is expected that this kind of investment is likely to continue over the next three years to achieve the goal of ‘Har Ghar Jal’, the government release further said.

What is Jal Jeevan Mission?

As per the official webiste by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. "The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rain water harvesting," it reads.