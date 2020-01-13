Centre plans to sign new Bodo peace pact?

Guwahati: Pace is probably in the pipeline as former insurgent leader-turned Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary claims that he had mediated between anti-talks faction of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), led by B Saoraigwra (NDFB-S).

Addressing media persons on Sunday, the BTC chief hopes that a new Bodo peace pact will be signed with the Centre soon as representatives from all the insurgent groups active in the area.

Mohilary’s announcement, which is considered to be one of the important announcements in bringing peace in the region, comes after a strong team of 50 members of the entire NDFB-S faction, including its top leaders Saoraigwra and BR Ferrenga, entered Assam from Myanmar and reportedly were taken to an undisclosed Army camp in the State.

Sources say that a roadmap is being planned so that each and every insurgent groups active in the area will ink pact with the Centre to bring the much-awaited long-lasting peace.

According to sources, militant members who reached Assam were led by its chairman Saoraigwra and included family members and personal securities of the leaders.

The militant members arrived in India on Saturday and they are hoping to participate in the peace process with government of India for returning to the main stream.

“Centre has been initiating to make a peace accord with NDFB militant outfit organization shortly. The BJP-led NDA government was emphasizing for bringing peace and integrity through the scheduled peace accord.

Necessary measure and initiatives from government has been initiating for signing a peace accord that will be held involving all factions of the NDFB organizations.

Peace process is coming to end through an accord shortly,” BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary said while addressing a public meeting in Kokrajhar.

“We are part of NDA government. So all inputs are reaching with me whatever initiatives taking place at the Centre,” he added. The Progressive faction of the NDFB has been in ceasefire with government since 2005 and participating in the peace talks with Centre.

Meanwhile, various leading organizations, namely All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has also welcomed the move reportedly initiated by the Centre to bring peace in the area.