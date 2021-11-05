Centre lists 15 promises that we need to follow as part of COVID Appropriate Behaviour: Full list here

Even as the daily rise in the new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 28 straight days, the Centre has been continuously asking people to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Friday listed 15 promises that we need to follow as part of COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Here is the full list:

1. Greet without physical contact.

2. Maintain physical distance.

3. Always and properly wear a mask.

4. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

5. Maintain respiratory hygiene.

6. Wash hands frequently and thoroughly.

7. Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

8. Do not spit in the open.

9. Avoid unnecessary travel.

10. Do not discriminate against anyone.

11. Discourage crowd. Encourage safety.

12. Do not circulate social media posts which carry unverified or negative information.

13. Seek information on COVID-19 from credible sources.

14. Call national toll-free helpline 1075 or state helpline numbers for any queries.

15. Seek psychosocial support for any stress or anxiety.

Meanwhile, India logged 12,729 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,43,33,754, while the active cases increased to 1,48,922, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday The death toll climbed to 4,59,873 with 221 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

(With PTI inputs)

