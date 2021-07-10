Centre earned Rs 4.91 lakh crore revenue as fuel prices hiked 69 times this year: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal: Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Saturday claimed that the Centre has earned Rs 4.91 lakh crore revenue as petrol and diesel prices have been hiked 69 times since January 1 this year. Chowdhury, also the West Bengal Congress chief, urged the TMC government in the state to follow the footsteps of the Chhattisgarh administration and do away with Value Added Taxes (VAT) to reduce fuel prices.

"Unmindful of the sufferings of the people, the Narendra Modi government in Delhi has effected 69 hikes in petrol and diesel prices since January 1 and earned Rs 4.91 lakh crore revenue.

"The BJP government is not showing any concern for the plight of the common man. We urge the Centre to roll back fuel price hike, as petrol breached the Rs 100-per-litre mark, diesel neared century and LPG rate touched Rs 850 per cylinder," the senior Congress leader told reporters.

Chowdhury also claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre has earned a total of Rs 25 lakh crore through repeated fuel price hikes since coming to power in 2014.

He said that the petrol price dipped by Rs 12 per litre after the Congress government in Chhattisgarh did away with VAT, and urged other state administrations, including that of West Bengal, to follow its lead.