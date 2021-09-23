Centre announces 'vaccination at home' for differently-abled, directs States/UTs to make arrangements: All you need to know

The Centre on Thursday announced 'vaccination at home' for differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul made the announcement. "I am pleased to inform that an advisory has been issued to make arrangements for 'vaccination at home' for those who have disabilities or are differently challenged, in line with COVID SOPs," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to the States/UTs and directed them to make special arrangements for 'vaccination at home'.

States/UTs are advised to facilitate the following steps:

1. District level officer of Disability/Social Welfare Department can be made Nodal Officer for the purpose of grievance redressal of differently-abled persons in connection with obtaining treatment for COVID-19. The Nodal Officer should work in close co-ordination with the Chief Medical Officer of the district.

2. The 104 helpline personnel may be oriented to provide requisite information to differently-abled persons to facilitate their proper care and vaccination.

3. States may also make special arrangements for their vaccination through Near to Home Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

4. All district level officers may be directed to provide assistance to differently-abled persons in matters such as availability of ambulances. Ambulance transport may also be provided to persons with 40% or more disability for COVID-19 testing. State government can also explore sample collection system for COVID-19 testing from home for differently-abled persons through PPP mode and payment to private partners on per case basis can be explored for the same.

5. Provision of oxygen beds, hospital admissions, vaccination etc. can also be prioritized for differently-abled persons. The District/City Control & Command Centres being used for COVID-19 management, can facilitate this process.

6. Directions may be issued that differently-abled persons should be provided hospital beds on priority basis.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 07:13 PM IST