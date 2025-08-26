 Shimla Weather: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Himachal Pradesh; IMD Issues Red Alert
The mesmerising hills of North India, particularly Himachal Pradesh, have been witnessing heavy rainfall, which is triggering landslides, mudslides, and flood-like situations.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Shimla Weather Update | Photo Attribution: Skymet Weather

Shimla: The mesmerising hills of North India, particularly Himachal Pradesh, have been witnessing heavy rainfall, which is triggering landslides, mudslides, and flood-like situations. Numerous vehicles were washed away, and torrential rains have pushed the water levels and caused flooding. The IMD has issued an orange alert in various regions of Himachal Pradesh.

A red alert has been issued in these regions

Thousands of people became homeless, and many were killed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in many regions of Himachal Pradesh. This ongoing rainfall is attributed to an active Western Disturbance. The IMD has issued a red alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for two days amid rising water levels of the Beas River due to the torrential rainfall.

IMD issued an advisory

The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to take caution, avoid unnecessary travelling, and travel only if required. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid going near water bodies, and keep yourself in a safer place. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

Rainfall in other regions

Apart from Himachal Pradesh, the heavy rainfall is also likely in isolated places of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. The rainfall is also likely to occur in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

