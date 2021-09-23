'Important milestone': NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul after 2/3rd of adult population vaccinated with one dose, quarter with two doses

Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog on Thursday said about 2/3rd of the adult population has been vaccinated with one dose against COVID-19, while almost a quarter of adult population have received both the doses. It is an important milestone, he added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that six States/UTs have covered 100% of the first doses to their population. These are Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim, he said.

Besides, four States/UTs have completed more than 90% coverage of first dose. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kerala, Ladakh and Uttarakhand, he said.

"66% of the 18+ population has received at least one dose of COVID vaccines; 23% of the 18+ population received both doses. We have been able to achieve this due to tremendous work by some states," the Union Health Secretary said.

Speaking about the decline in COVID-19 positivity rate in the country, Bhushan said, "For the 12th consecutive week, weekly positivity rate continues to decline and is less than 3%. Recovery rate 97.8% in the country."

"In last 24 hours, 31,000 cases odd cases have been reported and most of these cases have been reported from Kerala & Maharashtra. However, absolute numbers have gone down. 62.73% of the total cases in the last week have been reported from Kerala," he added.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 05:37 PM IST