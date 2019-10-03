Centre announces Rs 50,000 fine on idol immersion in River Ganga during festivities

The central government has issued a 15-point directive over the immersion of idols in river Ganga or its tributaries during the festivals, including Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath and Saraswati Pooja.

According to Indian Express, the directive has been issued by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to chief secretaries in 11 Ganga basin states. The directive talks of cordoning off ghats and imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on those who fail to comply with the order. “No idol immersion into river Ganga and its tributaries and on their banks,” says the directive, which was issued after a meeting between representatives of states and NMCG officials last month.

Reportedly, the officials have been guided to strictly implement the rules against the idol immersion and disposal of puja material in the river and its tributaries. The directive has been issued under the section-5 of The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The directive also stated that "River Bank and Ghats should be Rs 50,000 fine for idol immersion in Ganga, tributaries: Centre to states cordoned off and barricaded to prevent any stray immersion of idols in the river or its banks. Adequate arrangements should be made for designated idol-immersion sites within the municipal area or bank of river Ganga and its tributaries by constructing temporary confined ponds with removable synthetic liners at the bottom.”