Centre admits to earning Rs 33 per litre from petrol, Rs 32 from diesel

The Centre has admitted in the parliament that it earns a huge amount of revenue from fuel via excise duty, cess and surcharge as the the petrol and diesel prices continued to stay at the peak for the 16th straight day on Monday (March 15).

Since May 6, 2020, the government has been earning Rs 33 per litre of petrol and Rs 32 on a litre of diesel in form of central excise duty, including basic excise duty, cess and surcharge, reads a India Today report.

Between March and May 5, 2020, the central government’s per litre earning on petrol and diesel was almost Rs 23 and Rs 19, respectively on per litre of diesel.

The central and state levies make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel price. If a consumer is paying Rs 100 for a litre of petrol, almost Rs 33 goes to the Centre, while it’s Rs 32 on a litre of diesel.