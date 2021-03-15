Centre, states need to think about reducing taxes on petrol, diesel: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday said both the Centre and the states need to think about reducing taxes on petrol and diesel as their prices have risen sharply in the recent weeks.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Thakur also said that the government was ready to discuss the issue of bringing petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"The Centre is ready to consider the idea of reducing the tax on petrol and diesel, the states should also consider it," he said.

The Centre levies excise duty on petrol and diesel, while the states levy VAT. "The state governments should reduce taxes on petrol, we (the Centre) will also try to reduce tax on petrol.