Central Vista: Construction from January 15, say sources

New Delhi: The construction of new Parliament building will start on January 15 as it is considered auspicious for work to begin on the day of first dawn after 'Makar Sankranti', sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, a 14-member heritage panel gave its approval for construction of the new Parliament building under the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan. “The Central Public Works Department has asked Tata Projects Ltd to start the construction work of the new parliament building on January 15 as it is considered auspicious to commence such a project on the day of first dawn after 'Makar Sankranti'," the official sources said.

The new building is being built by Tata Projects Ltd.

They said Tata Projects started mobilising machinary and other items required to start construction work of the government's ambitious project. The Heritage Conservation Committee on Monday gave its nod to the new Parliament project, after the SC asked the Centre to seek prior approval from the panel and other relevant authorities before starting construction work. The work on redevelopment of Rajpath will start soon after this year’s Republic Day parade.