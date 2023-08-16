Central Cabinet Approves ₹32,500 Crore Railway Doubling And 3rd Line Projects

Representational Image | PTI

In a significant development, the Central Cabinet has given the green light to seven major railway doubling and 3rd line projects, with a combined budget of 32,500 crores on Wednesday .This move is poised to revolutionize rail connectivity across the nation.

Among the approved projects, the Mudkhed-Medchal & Mahbubnagar-Dhone section holds paramount importance. This transformative project encompasses a length of 418 km, stretching through Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. With an estimated cost of 5,655.4 crores, it is set to alleviate travel times by 3-4 hours from Rajasthan , Gujarat and Maharashtra to southern part of country and spur economic growth.

Two remarkable bridges over the Krishna and Godavari rivers, measuring 833m, 823m, and 421m respectively, will be constructed as part of this initiative. Notably, this venture is anticipated to enhance connectivity between Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the southern regions.

Presently accommodating 20-25 daily train operations, the doubling project will ease congestion and amplify efficiency. This initiative is also expected to play a pivotal role in boosting the export prospects of Maharashtra's Washim and Hingoli soya products, as well as the Parbhani sugar industry, through eastern ports.

The benefits are not confined to Maharashtra alone. The doubling project is poised to open up new avenues for the upcoming steel and chemical industries of Rajasthan and Gujarat's salt region, propelling growth in Rayalaseema and various regions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A senior official from the Central Railway confirmed the monumental decision, stating that the projects encompass Gorakhpur-Vakmikinagar, Guntur-Bibinagar, Chopan-Chunar, Samakhiali-Gandhidham, Nergundi-Barang & Khurda Road-Vizianagaram, and Son Nagar-Andal routes.

This multi-state railway doubling and 3rd line project endeavor is anticipated to bring about a transformative impact on transportation, trade, and connectivity across the nation.

"These are essential routes for transportation of varied basket of commodities such as foodgrains, fertilizers, coal, cement, fly-ash, iron and finished steel, clinkers, crude oil, lime stone, edible oil etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 200 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and for reducing logistics cost of the country" said an official.