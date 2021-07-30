CBSE Class 12 Results: Students of transgender community secure 100% pass percentage; girls outperform boys

Students of the transgender community have secured a 100 per cent pass percentage while, girls outperformed boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results announced on Friday. Securing a 0.54 per cent higher pass percentage, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.67 per cent compared to 99.13 per cent of boys.

On Friday, the CBSE announced Class XII results wherein students can check their results at https://cbseresults.nic.in/, https://www.cbse.gov.in/ or https://results.digitallocker.gov.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage in India is 99.37 per cent. Of the 13,04,561 students, 12,96,318 students have passed in CBSE Class XII. With no merit list this year, many toppers hit the above-95 per cent mark, with over 70,004 students scoring 95 per cent and above while 1,50,152 students are under the bracket who have scored 90 per cent and above and less than 95 per cent.

Students can access their digital mark sheets cum passing certificates, migration certificates and skill certificates via DigiLocker. For the first time, foreign students can also get their digital marksheets on their emails through CBSE DigiLocker page.



To access the DigiLocker, students can download the mobile app from Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.digilocker.android) or Apple App Store (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/digilocker/id1320618078) to access their certificates.



In addition, for the first time CBSE has also giving access to schools on the academic repository Parinam Manjusha to download digital academic documents of students through DigiLocker. Schools can login at https://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in by clicking SignIn option using login credentials already shared by CBSE.



The CBSE will conduct compartment or optional exams between August 16 and September 15, 2021 for students who are not satisfied with their marks and for private candidates or students under the private category who were regular students in CBSE earlier and failed to qualify in the first or second attempt of board exams, and those who had qualified earlier but want to improve their results. Also, students who have registered for 2021 exam for improving their performance in only one subject and first chance compartment candidates can appear for these compartment exams.



This year, Class XII exams of CBSE were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. The board released the assessment policy for Class XII students stating the theory portion of upto 80 marks will be done by the school based on 40 per cent of the final marks scored in unit tests, mid-term and pre-board exams of Class XII. 30 per cent marks will be based on theory component of Class XI final exams and remaining 30 per cent will be based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of five main subjects in Class X.