CBSE declares Class 12 scores - Here's what you can do if you can't check your result on cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 result.

The result is released on websites like results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. However, many times, result websites do not work and students have to wait to check their results.

However, the website may crash or work slowly due to several students checking the results at the same time.

In such a scenario, the results can be accessed through the following websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

DigiLocker app

UMANG app

IVRS

SMS

According to the assessment policy of CBSE for the Class 12 result will be decided based on student's performance in Class 10 (30%), Class 11 (30% ) and Class 12 (40%)

In view of the uncertain conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2021 were cancelled earlier this year.

The students can download DigiLocker to get their documents like digital mark sheet, passing and migration certificates digitally.

Steps to download the certificates:

Check CBSE SMS on the mobile number registered with CBSE. Use this mobile number to login to the accounts. Enter the OTP received on registered Mobile Number Enter the security PIN and login. You will now be able to view your certificates

For students' whose account could not be created (due to incorrect mobile numbers or any other reason), they need to sign up on DigiLocker and link their Aadhaar numbers.

If students face any difficulty performing these steps, they may write at support@digitallocker.gov.in

To download these documents, students can either download the app or they can log in online from the web page of DigiLocker by visiting the website.