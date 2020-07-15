CBSE Class 10 results declared: 91.46 per cent students pass; check result at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10 results today, July 15. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result on CBSE's official websites, cbseresults.nic.in.
According to CBSE, there has been marginal increase in pass percentage since last year, 91.46 percent students pass class 10 exam. In the year 2019, overall pass percentage was 91.10 per cent. Girls outshone boys yet again in the class 10 exam. While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 93.31, pass percentage of boys and transgenders is 90.14 and 78.95 respectively.
Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Manoj Ahuja congratulated all those students who have successfully cleared the 10th CBSE Board Exams this year.
A total of 18,73,015 students had appeared for CBSE Class 10 Board Exams this year. Of these, 17,13,121 students have cleared the exam successfully. This year, over 1.84 lakh students have scored above 90 percent, more than 41,000 students have scored above 95 percent marks. Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing district with 99.28 per cent, followed by Chenna with 98.95 per cent and Bengaluru with 98.23 per cent.
The CBSE has said that Class 10 results are also being sent to students through SMS, email and can also be accessed through digilocker. "The results have been sent to all schools and can be checked from official e mails IDs created for each school. Students can obtain their results from schools," CBSE said.
While the class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following spike in COVID-19 cases. For subjects for which exams could not be conducted, the board has announced the results on basis of an alternative assessment scheme.
Steps to check CBSE Class 10 result:
Step 1: Login to the official website – cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for result 2020.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same.
