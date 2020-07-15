CBSE Class 10 results declared: 91.46 per cent students pass; check result at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10 results today, July 15. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result on CBSE's official websites, cbseresults.nic.in.

According to CBSE, there has been marginal increase in pass percentage since last year, 91.46 percent students pass class 10 exam. In the year 2019, overall pass percentage was 91.10 per cent. Girls outshone boys yet again in the class 10 exam. While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 93.31, pass percentage of boys and transgenders is 90.14 and 78.95 respectively.

Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Manoj Ahuja congratulated all those students who have successfully cleared the 10th CBSE Board Exams this year.