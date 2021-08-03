CBSE Class 10 board exam results 2021: Class X results to be announced today at 12 noon on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 results will be announced today at 12 noon on cbseresults.nic.in.

The results can be accessed on https://cbseresults.nic.in/ or https://www.cbse.gov.in/ or DigiLocker.

Find your Roll Number using the Finder on

https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx

Once released, students can check the result online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Result'

Step 3: Key in your credentials and click 'Submit'

Step 4: Download the result once it appears on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for further reference

In order to check their CBSE class 10 result online, students need to know their Roll Numbers which can be accessed on cbse.gov.in

Students can access the roll numbers by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Roll Number Finder 2021’

Step 3: Pick a server and click ‘Continue’

Step 4: Click on ‘Class 10'

Step 5: Key in your credentials

Step 6: Click on ‘Search Data’ to find your CBSE 10th roll number

According to the assessment policy of CBSE for class 10 students, 80 marks for theory will comprise 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.

In view of the uncertain conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2021 were cancelled earlier this year.