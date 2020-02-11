CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana gets clean chit

CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla agreed with Investigating Officer Satish Dagar and four others in the hierarchy that "no case" was made out against public servants, including Asthana.

Asthana was booked on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) on a complaint filed by Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana. Asthana had strongly refuted the charges.

The CBI on October 15, 2018, had registered an FIR against Asthana for allegedly taking a bribe from an accused probed by him in return for ensuring relief and a clean chit in the case.

The case against Asthana was lodged after Hyderabad-based businessman Sana in his complaint to the CBI had alleged that he paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Asthana to be spared of any action in an investigation linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

The money was allgedly paid over a 10-month period, starting from December 2017. Sana was being investigated by an SIT team headed by Asthana when he had accused him of accepting bribes.

As per Sana's complaint, he had had met Manoj who claimed to have good relations with Asthana. Sana also alleged that Manoj's brother, Somesh, would help him in getting a clean chit from Asthana.

Sana, a close aide of Qureshi, was arrested on July 27 last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

In October 2018, the battle between then Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana became public, leading the government to intervene in the matter and transfer both the officers.