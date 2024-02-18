CBI Seeks Stay On Sheena Bora Serial

Indrani Mukherjea alongside Sheena Bora | File

The Central Bureau of Investi- gation (CBI) on Saturday moved an application before the special CBI court to stop the release of a docu-series based on the life of Indrani Mukherjea, accused of murdering her daughter, on the OTT platform Netflix.

The series, titled "The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth' delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora and is scheduled to be premiered on streaming platform Netflix on February 23.

In its application filed through public prosecutor CJ Nandode, the CBI is seeking that the serial not be aired as the case was still ongoing.

In response to the plea, CBI Special Judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar issued notices to Netflix Entertainment Services India and other respondents in case to file their replies to the application which will be heard on February 20.

"On request and submission of prosecution, for hearing of the application, issue notices to Netflix Entertainment Services India as well as to other persons mentioned in the plea of the prosecution. Considering, the exigency, the hearing of the application is fixed on February 20, 2024 at 2.45 pm," Naik-Nimbalkar said.

On April 24, 2012, Indrani Mukherjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai are alleged to have strangled Sheena Bora. The accused later disposed of her body in a forested area in Gagode village of Raigad district, according to the Khar police station.

Read Also Sheena Bora Murder Case: No OCI Card Renewal For Indrani Mukerjea

The murder came to light after the Khar police arrested Rai in an Arms Act case. Indrani had introduced Bora as her younger sister. However, Indrani's arrest on August 25, 2015, shocked everyone when it was revealed that Sheena was actually her elder daughter from an earlier relationship.