 CBI Recovers ₹25 Lakh In Bribery Sting Operation At Bangalore Inland Container Depot; Case Registered Against Superintendent Of Customs
CBI Recovers ₹25 Lakh In Bribery Sting Operation At Bangalore Inland Container Depot; Case Registered Against Superintendent Of Customs

On reliable information that customs officials of Inland Container Depot (ICD), Whitefield, Bangalore were accepting illegal gratification, and as part of the vigilance drive, a joint operation was conducted by officers of CBI in co-ordination with officers of the Directorate General of Vigilance, Customs and Central Tax, at the said Inland Container Depot (ICD) on 20.09.2024 and 21.09.2024.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
CBI | Representational image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on 21.09.2024 against the Superintendent of Customs, posted at Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bangalore on allegations of illicit enrichment done intentionally during the period of his office.

The accused official has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Tripathi, Superintendent of Customs, posted at Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bangalore.

About The Joint Operation

During the course of this operation, CBI officials recovered over Rs. 25 lakhs from the possession of the accused  Superintendent of Customs.

Further, a search has been conducted at the residential premises of the accused in Bangalore which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Investigation is continuing.

