CBI raids own officials for corruption, bribery: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is on Thursday carrying out raids at various locations, searching own officials for corruption and bribery, reports said.
Times Now reported that the Anti-Corruption Unit of CBI is carrying out raids on officials accused of taking bribes and favours from those allegedly involved in back fraud cases.
The report said that searches are being carried out at 3-4 serving officials of the CBI.
The central probe agency is investigating various cases of bank frauds, inolving alleged misappropriation of funds. In 2020 alone, the CBI registered about 190 cases of bank fraud in year 2020, involving alleged misappropriation of close to Rs 60,000 crore, a report by The Hindu said.
