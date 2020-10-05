CBI raids Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's premises in alleged corruption case

Bengaluru: Searches are underway by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at 14 locations linked to Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, in connection with allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

According to sources, places that are being searched include properties of Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural- D K Suresh. CBI sleuths reached their residence here and also at Doddalahalli in Kanakapura, early this morning.

"CBI has registered a case against the then Minister of Karnataka Government and others on the allegations of acquisition of Disproportionate Assets. Searches are being conducted today at 14 locations including 9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi, one in Mumbai," a statement by CBI said.

Congress leaders have hit out at the BJP governments at the Centre and the state for the CBI searches, questioning its timing ahead of November 3 bypolls to Sira and R R Nagar Assembly segments.

Responding to the searches, Congress General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar wont deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, 'Raid Raj' is their only 'Machiavellian Move!"

"Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJPs frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJPs maladministration only becomes stronger," he said in another tweet.