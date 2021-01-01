CBI is at Abhishek Banerjee doorstep: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata

Newly defected BJP leader and former West Bengal transport minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that the CBI is at the doorstep of Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the alleged cattle smuggling case.

Addressing a rally at Contai in East Midnapore, Adhikari attacked Abhishek of being an extortionist and also claimed that he is involved in ‘every scams in West Bengal’.

Notably, The CBI has summoned Binay Mishra on January 4 for questioning him in connection with a cattle smuggling case. Mishra is believed to be a confidante of Abhishek.

“With questioning of the close aide of Abhishek the truth will soon come out. CBI is about to reach the 'bhaipo' (nephew). TMC is filled with corruption,” mentioned Adhikari.

Without naming anyone, BJP's Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh called the TMC leaders to be the ‘kingpin’ in cattle smuggling.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari’s brother and former Chairperson of Contai Municipality Soumendu Adhikari also joined the saffron camp along with 11 councilors of Midnapore.

“Lotus will bloom in every household. Wait a bit. Remember, we worship Maa Durga with 108 lotus,” said Soumendu who also filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court challenging his removal from his post in the civic body.

Meanwhile, in order to win back the confidence of people of North Bengal as it has gradually become the saffron citadel, Abhishek Banerjee will make a four days visit to North Bengal on January 7.