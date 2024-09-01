CBI & Gujarat Police Achieve Success In Extraditing Major Gambling Offender Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar From Dubai

CBI | Representational image

The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated with Gujarat Police and INTERPOL NCB-Abu Dhabi for return of a Red Notice subject Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar from UAE to India on 01.09.2024.

About The Criminal Case Against Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar

The subject is wanted in a criminal case registered on 25th March, 2023 at Madhavpura Police Station, Ahmedabad, Gujarat for being a kingpin of an international illegal criminal gambling racket, operating through the use of special software applications and utilising Hawala channels for the dispersal of proceeds of crime reported of over 2273 crore INR.

The Red Notice Subject Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar is wanted by Gujarat for offences relating to criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, causing disappearance of evidence and offences related to Information Technology Act and Prevention of Gambling Act.

CBI had been issued a Red Notice against the subject from the INTERPOL General Secretariat on 15.12.2023 at the request of Gujarat police.

Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar Found In Dubai

A Red Notice was circulated to all INTERPOL member countries for the location and arrest of the accused. The subject was geolocated in Dubai through INTERPOL. A Security mission from Gujarat Police travelled to the UAE and returned with a Red Notice subject to India on 01-09-2024.

CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via INTERPOL Channels.