 CBI & Gujarat Police Achieve Success In Extraditing Major Gambling Offender Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar From Dubai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI & Gujarat Police Achieve Success In Extraditing Major Gambling Offender Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar From Dubai

CBI & Gujarat Police Achieve Success In Extraditing Major Gambling Offender Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar From Dubai

Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar is wanted in a criminal case registered on 25th March, 2023 at Madhavpura Police Station, Ahmedabad, Gujarat for being a kingpin of an international illegal criminal gambling racket, operating through the use of special software applications and utilising Hawala channels for the dispersal of proceeds of crime reported of over 2273 crore INR.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
CBI | Representational image

The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated with Gujarat Police and INTERPOL NCB-Abu Dhabi for return of a Red Notice subject Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar from UAE to India on 01.09.2024.

About The Criminal Case Against Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar

The subject is wanted in a criminal case registered on 25th March, 2023 at Madhavpura Police Station, Ahmedabad, Gujarat for being a kingpin of an international illegal criminal gambling racket, operating through the use of special software applications and utilising Hawala channels for the dispersal of proceeds of crime reported of over 2273 crore INR.

Read Also
Indore: Two Men From Dubai And Gujarat Booked For Fraud In Separate Cases
article-image

The Red Notice Subject Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar is wanted by Gujarat for offences relating to criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, causing disappearance of evidence and offences related to Information Technology Act and Prevention of Gambling Act.

FPJ Shorts
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Real Story: All You Need To Know About Vijay Varma's Web Show Based On True Events
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Real Story: All You Need To Know About Vijay Varma's Web Show Based On True Events
West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In 24 Hours
West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In 24 Hours
Unseen Photos From Drashti Dhami's Star Studded Baby Shower
Unseen Photos From Drashti Dhami's Star Studded Baby Shower
'Infant Attrition' On Rise; Accounts For 10-15% Of Annual Labour Movement: TeamLease Services
'Infant Attrition' On Rise; Accounts For 10-15% Of Annual Labour Movement: TeamLease Services

CBI had been issued a Red Notice against the subject from the INTERPOL General Secretariat on 15.12.2023 at the request of Gujarat police.

Read Also
Gujarat: Fresh fraud case registered against conman Kiran Patel
article-image

Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar Found In Dubai

A Red Notice was circulated to all INTERPOL member countries for the location and arrest of the accused. The subject was geolocated in Dubai through INTERPOL. A Security mission from Gujarat Police travelled to the UAE and returned with a Red Notice subject to India on 01-09-2024.

CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via INTERPOL Channels.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI & Gujarat Police Achieve Success In Extraditing Major Gambling Offender Dipakkumar Dhirajlal...

CBI & Gujarat Police Achieve Success In Extraditing Major Gambling Offender Dipakkumar Dhirajlal...

West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In...

West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In...

IndiGo's Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Nagpur Due To Bomb Threat

IndiGo's Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Nagpur Due To Bomb Threat

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces ₹3 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Victims In Thoothukudi...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces ₹3 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Victims In Thoothukudi...

West Bengal Shocker: CT Scan Operator Molests 13-Year-Old Girl In Howrah Hospital, Arrested;...

West Bengal Shocker: CT Scan Operator Molests 13-Year-Old Girl In Howrah Hospital, Arrested;...