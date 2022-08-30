'CBI found nothing, got clean chit': Manish Sisodia after probe agency searched his bank locker in excise policy case

Manish Sisodia | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday claimed that his family got a 'clean chit' in the raids in connection with the liquor policy case saying that nothing was found at his home and in his bank locker by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sisodia's bank locker at a Ghaziabad bank was searched by the CBI on Tuesday morning.

He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his interaction with the media after the raid.

Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia reached the bank along with the probe agency officials to examine the bank locker in connection with the alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

"Nothing was found in my bank locker today just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid. I am happy that I have got a clean chit," said Sisodia after the probe agency examined his locker at the bank. He also added that the CBI officials treated them well and they also cooperated with them. "The truth has won," he added.

"The locker has jewellery worth about Rs 70,000 belonging to my children and wife. I am happy that the Prime Minister got my home raided, my locker searched, but nothing was found. My family and I have got a clean chit in all the raids," he said.

Mr Sisodia reiterated that the CBI officials behaved decently during the raids. "Even they know nothing will be found. But they are under pressure by the Prime Minister to find something to put me in jail for a few months," the AAP leader alleged.

On Monday,Sisodia had tweeted: "Tomorrow CBI is coming to raid our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome to CBI. Me and my family will fully cooperate in the investigation."