Manish Sisodia calls BJP 'party of illiterates', says 'they've shut down govt schools in own states'

ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the CBI raided the Chief Minister's office, then his office four years back. Taking a dig at BJP, he said that the saffron party is of 'illiterates' and wants to keep the country illiterate.

While addressing a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Sisodia said, "They registered cases against 40 MLAs, didn't find anything. Then sent CBI to my house in the fake excise policy case, realised they will not find anything. So they have started something new now, on schools."

He added, "Delhi government schools are beyond several private schools. This (BJP) is a party of illiterates and wants to keep country illiterate. In their own states, they've shut down several government schools. They should investigate why so many government schools in their rule have shut."

The AAP leader continued, "Between 2015-2021, over 72,000 schools were shut. Over 51000 were shut in 2018-19 itself. Private schools are thriving in areas they're (BJP) shutting govt schools in, those private schools have been built by their own MLAs. Almost 12000 private schools have been opened."

The press conference comes against the backdrop of raids by the CBI on him in connection with the Union territory's now-scapped 2021-22 excise policy, and AAP's accusations that the CBI case against the Deputy CM was designed to pressurize him to join the BJP and unseat the AAP government in the national capital.