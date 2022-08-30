Watch Video: CBI along with Manish Sisodia reach bank to check locker in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi excise policy case: CBI along with Manish Sisodia reach bank to check locker |

Mumbai: Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, arrived to a bank in Ghaziabad today so that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to search his locker as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in the city's since-retracted liquor policy.

#WATCH | Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bank locker located at Punjab National Bank in Vasundhara, Sector-4, Ghaziabad, UP being investigated by CBI, in connection with Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/toMNhW494d — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

Sisodia had tweeted about CBI wanting to visit the bank and check the lockers yesterday. He had said, "Tomorrow CBI is coming to see our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome CBI. I and my family will have full cooperation in the investigation."

कल CBI हमारा बैंक लॉकर देखने आ रही है. 19 अगस्त को मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे की रेड में कुछ नहीं मिला था. लॉकर में भी कुछ नहीं मिलेगा.



CBI का स्वागत है. जाँच में मेरा और मेरे परिवार का पूरा सहयोग रहेगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 29, 2022

This is a developing story, more details are awaited