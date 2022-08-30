Watch Video: CBI along with Manish Sisodia reach bank to check locker in Delhi excise policy case

Mumbai: Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, arrived to a bank in Ghaziabad today so that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to search his locker as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in the city's since-retracted liquor policy.
Sisodia had tweeted about CBI wanting to visit the bank and check the lockers yesterday. He had said, "Tomorrow CBI is coming to see our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome CBI. I and my family will have full cooperation in the investigation."
This is a developing story, more details are awaited
