e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: CBI along with Manish Sisodia reach bank to check locker in Delhi excise policy case

Manish Sisodia had said, "Tomorrow CBI is coming to see our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome CBI. I and my family will have full cooperation in the investigation."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Delhi excise policy case: CBI along with Manish Sisodia reach bank to check locker |

Mumbai: Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, arrived to a bank in Ghaziabad today so that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to search his locker as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in the city's since-retracted liquor policy.

Sisodia had tweeted about CBI wanting to visit the bank and check the lockers yesterday. He had said, "Tomorrow CBI is coming to see our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome CBI. I and my family will have full cooperation in the investigation."

This is a developing story, more details are awaited

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaWatch Video: CBI along with Manish Sisodia reach bank to check locker in Delhi excise policy case

RECENT STORIES

Renowned agricultural economist Abhijit Sen passes away at 72

Renowned agricultural economist Abhijit Sen passes away at 72

Who is Kamaal Rashid Khan? Actor arrested for tweet on Rishi Kapoor

Who is Kamaal Rashid Khan? Actor arrested for tweet on Rishi Kapoor

Watch Video: CBI along with Manish Sisodia reach bank to check locker in Delhi excise policy case

Watch Video: CBI along with Manish Sisodia reach bank to check locker in Delhi excise policy case

Uttar Pradesh: Official faces probe for not recognising Smriti Irani's voice on phone

Uttar Pradesh: Official faces probe for not recognising Smriti Irani's voice on phone

Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce 1000 e-bikes, bid to improve last mile connectivity

Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce 1000 e-bikes, bid to improve last mile connectivity