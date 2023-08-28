CBI Files Case Against ED Assistant Director In ₹5 Crore Bribery Scandal Linked To Delhi Excise Policy Case

File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Pawan Khatri, an Assistant Director at the Enforcement Directorate (ED), over allegations of his involvement in a purported Rs 5 crore bribery scheme. The alleged bribe was reportedly paid by liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall, who sought assistance in relation to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

In addition to Khatri, the CBI has implicated other individuals in the case, including Deepak Sangwan, an Assistant General Manager at Air India, Vikramaditya - the CEO of Claridges Hotels and Resorts, chartered accountant Praveen Kumar Vats, and two others named Nitesh Kohar and Birender Pal Singh.

The CBI's actions were prompted by a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). During the ED's investigation into the excise policy scam involving the Delhi government, it was allegedly discovered that Amandeep Dhall and his father Birender Pal Singh had provided a bribe of Rs 5 crore to chartered accountant Praveen Vats. This payment was purportedly made in exchange for assistance with the ED's probe.

According to officials, Vats revealed that he was introduced to Khatri by Sangwan in December 2022. He claimed that in the same month, he handed over an advance payment of Rs 50 lakh to Sangwan and Khatri at a parking area behind the ITC Hotel in Vasant Vihar. This payment was intended to remove Dhall's name from the list of accused individuals.

Following its investigation, the ED referred the matter to the CBI, which subsequently registered a case in response to the allegations.

Read Also Chhattisgarh ED Raids: Congress Workers Stage Protest In Raipur

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)