Chhattisgarh ED Raids: Congress Workers Stage Protest In Raipur

Congress workers protesting against ED raids |

Congress workers staged a one-day protest against in front of the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Raipur on Monday, alleging that ED is carrying out its activities in the state as a BJP member.

As BJP is running short of dedicated leaders and workers, ED started filling the gap from its biased activities, the protesters alleged.

Congress committee Raipur (urban) levelled serious allegations of corruption against the previous BJP government in the state. Former chief minister Raman Singh's property and assets increased by 18 times in the state during 2008-18, Congress alleged.

In the Raman Singh-led BJP government massive embezzlement of public funds – Rs 36,000 crore NAAN scam, Rs 6,200 crore Chit Fund scam, Rs 1,500 crore ODF scam, multi-crore rupees Jatropha scam and others occurred instead of probing those scams, ED is continuously raiding the houses of Congress leaders, and Chhattisgarh government officers, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged.

ED, which is probing money laundering cases, did not probe the role of distillery owners and owners of coal mines, Baghel said.

As the central investigating agency started playing the role of BJP member, therefore, public protest must be organized against the agency and the Congressmen will register a strong protest against the ED, CM Baghel said.

Majority of senior leaders of Raipur Congress participated in the demonstration including Girish Dubey, Sushil Anand Shukla, Rajendra Tiwari, Girish Devangan, Mayor Dhebar and others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)