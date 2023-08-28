 Chhattisgarh ED Raids: Congress Workers Stage Protest In Raipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh ED Raids: Congress Workers Stage Protest In Raipur

Chhattisgarh ED Raids: Congress Workers Stage Protest In Raipur

As BJP is running short of dedicated leaders and workers, ED started filling the gap from its biased activities, the protesters alleged.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Congress workers protesting against ED raids |

Congress workers staged a one-day protest against in front of the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Raipur on Monday, alleging that ED is carrying out its activities in the state as a BJP member.

As BJP is running short of dedicated leaders and workers, ED started filling the gap from its biased activities, the protesters alleged.

Congress committee Raipur (urban) levelled serious allegations of corruption against the previous BJP government in the state. Former chief minister Raman Singh's property and assets increased by 18 times in the state during 2008-18, Congress alleged.

In the Raman Singh-led BJP government massive embezzlement of public funds – Rs 36,000 crore NAAN scam, Rs 6,200 crore Chit Fund scam, Rs 1,500 crore ODF scam, multi-crore rupees Jatropha scam and others occurred instead of probing those scams, ED is continuously raiding the houses of Congress leaders, and Chhattisgarh government officers, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged.

ED, which is probing money laundering cases, did not probe the role of distillery owners and owners of coal mines, Baghel said.

As the central investigating agency started playing the role of BJP member, therefore, public protest must be organized against the agency and the Congressmen will register a strong protest against the ED, CM Baghel said.

Majority of senior leaders of Raipur Congress participated in the demonstration including Girish Dubey, Sushil Anand Shukla, Rajendra Tiwari, Girish Devangan, Mayor Dhebar and others.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: CM's Political Advisor Vinod Verma Accuses ED Of 'Looting' During Raid; Alleges...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh ED Raids: Congress Workers Stage Protest In Raipur

Chhattisgarh ED Raids: Congress Workers Stage Protest In Raipur

West Bengal: 'BJP May Conduct Lok Sabha Elections In December 2023 or In January 2024,' Says Mamata

West Bengal: 'BJP May Conduct Lok Sabha Elections In December 2023 or In January 2024,' Says Mamata

Vladimir Putin Informs PM Modi Of Inability To Attend G20 Summit; Foreign Minister Lavrov To...

Vladimir Putin Informs PM Modi Of Inability To Attend G20 Summit; Foreign Minister Lavrov To...

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Encounters Lunar Crater, ISRO 'Commands' It To Ensure Safe Progress

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Encounters Lunar Crater, ISRO 'Commands' It To Ensure Safe Progress

Three New Entrants In INDIA Alliance? BSP, SAD, And INLD Rumoured To Join Opposition Bloc

Three New Entrants In INDIA Alliance? BSP, SAD, And INLD Rumoured To Join Opposition Bloc