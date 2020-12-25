CBI charge sheet wrong, Hathras case accused are innocent: Karni Sena

Lucknow: The four upper-caste accused, who have been charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a week ago in the Hathras girl’s gang-rape and murder case, have got wholehearted support from the Karni Sena now.

Okendra Rana, who calls himself general secretary of the “Karni Sena Bharat”, has said that the four men have been framed in the case and the CBI charge sheet in this regard is false.

While Rana and his team had called for a “Mahapanchayat” on Friday in the village of the victim to garner wider support for the accused and reached Hathras on Thursday itself, the police arrested him along with his four aides from a local hotel ahead of the meeting.

“They have been arrested for attempting to disturb peace in the area,” the cops claimed while presenting them in court.

Congress leader Lalan Kumar alleged that the Yogi government is seeking to shield the accused by hook and crook. “The Yogi government is trying its best to save the accused since the beginning. Karni Sena and other such outfits are just the extensions of the BJP.”