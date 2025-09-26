 CBI Brings Back Fugitive Parminder Singh From UAE Via INTERPOL Channels
The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), NCB-Abu Dhabi, and Punjab Police, successfully coordinated in bringing back wanted Red Notice subject Parminder Singh @ Nirmal Singh @ Pindi to India on 26 September 2025.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
CBI Brings Back Fugitive Parminder Singh From UAE Via INTERPOL Channels | X/@PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Parminder Singh @ Nirmal Singh @ Pindi from the UAE through INTERPOL channels. Parminder Singh is wanted by Punjab Police in a case of extortion, offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for raising funds for terrorist acts, attempt to murder, and criminal intimidation. The subject had fled from India and had been absconding.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), NCB-Abu Dhabi, and Punjab Police, successfully coordinated in bringing back wanted Red Notice subject Parminder Singh @ Nirmal Singh @ Pindi to India on 26 September 2025. He was escorted by a team of Punjab Police from the UAE.

Earlier, the CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on 13 June 2025 on the request of Punjab Police. Parminder Singh was arrested by UAE authorities, and a decision was taken to extradite him to India. Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking wanted criminals.

article-image

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.

