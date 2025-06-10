CBI Arrests Arambai Tenggol Member At Imphal Airport In 2023 Manipur Violence Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a member of Arambai Tenggol (AT) at Imphal Airport today i.e. on 08.06.2025. He was involved in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023. The information related to his arrest has been given to his family members.
It may be recalled that CBI is investigating Manipur violence cases as per the direction of Hon' ble Supreme Court of India. The trial of the Manipur violence cases have been shifted from Manipur to Guwahati in view of the law and order situation in Manipur.
The said arrested member of Arambai Tenggol (AT) has been brought from Imphal to Guwahati and he will be produced before the competent court for police remand.
Investigation is continuing.
