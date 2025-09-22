 Caught On CCTV: Woman Attacked With Axe By Worker At Window Manufacturing Factory For Denying To Share Curry In Telangana's Khammam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaught On CCTV: Woman Attacked With Axe By Worker At Window Manufacturing Factory For Denying To Share Curry In Telangana's Khammam

Caught On CCTV: Woman Attacked With Axe By Worker At Window Manufacturing Factory For Denying To Share Curry In Telangana's Khammam

The footage shows Rukmini eating her lunch at what appears to be a godown. Suddenly, a man is seen approaching from behind and attacking her multiple times with an axe before leaving the spot.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
CCTV-Screengrab | X/@TeluguScribe

Khammam: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana's Khammam district. A woman working at a window manufacturing company was allegedly attacked by a co-worker with an axe for refusing to share curry during lunch.

The accused has been identified as Ravi and the victim as Banoth Rukmini. Both worked at a company that makes window frames and were reportedly having their meal during lunch time.

When Rukmini was having her lunch, Ravi asked her for some of the curry she was eating. Rukmini responded that the curry was in short supply and only enough for her. This made Ravi angry, and he attacked her multiple times on the neck with an axe before fleeing the scene.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and footage has since surfaced. The footage shows Rukmini eating her lunch at what appears to be a godown. Suddenly, a man is seen approaching from behind and attacking her multiple times with an axe before leaving the spot. The clip also shows Rukmini coming out of the godown after the attack.

FPJ Shorts
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Read Also
'Don't Come Here Again...': Video Of Auto Drivers Threatening Rapido Rider In Telangana's Khammam...
article-image

The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media. Locals rushed Rukmini to the hospital. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On CCTV: Woman Attacked With Axe By Worker At Window Manufacturing Factory For Denying To...

Caught On CCTV: Woman Attacked With Axe By Worker At Window Manufacturing Factory For Denying To...

Osaka Expo 2025: India–Japan Partnership Gains New Momentum

Osaka Expo 2025: India–Japan Partnership Gains New Momentum

Delhi: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Sewer Cleaning Death, Injuries

Delhi: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Sewer Cleaning Death, Injuries

EAM S Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio On UNGA Sidelines In New York - VIDEO

EAM S Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio On UNGA Sidelines In New York - VIDEO

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit Kolkata On September 26 To Inaugurate 3 Durga Puja...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit Kolkata On September 26 To Inaugurate 3 Durga Puja...