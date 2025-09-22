Caught On CCTV: Woman Attacked With Axe By Worker At Window Manufacturing Factory For Denying To Share Curry In Telangana's Khammam

CCTV-Screengrab | X/@TeluguScribe

Khammam: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana's Khammam district. A woman working at a window manufacturing company was allegedly attacked by a co-worker with an axe for refusing to share curry during lunch.

The accused has been identified as Ravi and the victim as Banoth Rukmini. Both worked at a company that makes window frames and were reportedly having their meal during lunch time.

When Rukmini was having her lunch, Ravi asked her for some of the curry she was eating. Rukmini responded that the curry was in short supply and only enough for her. This made Ravi angry, and he attacked her multiple times on the neck with an axe before fleeing the scene.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and footage has since surfaced. The footage shows Rukmini eating her lunch at what appears to be a godown. Suddenly, a man is seen approaching from behind and attacking her multiple times with an axe before leaving the spot. The clip also shows Rukmini coming out of the godown after the attack.

The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media. Locals rushed Rukmini to the hospital. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.