Caught on camera: 15 houses gutted in fire in J&K's Kishtwar; no casualties reported

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out in Chag-Gandhari area of Paddar tehsil on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
Jammu: Fifteen houses were gutted in a massive fire in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out in Chag-Gandhari area of Paddar tehsil on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

Army and police personnel along with the locals launched an operation to douse the fire. By the time the blaze was extinguished, 15 residential structures were gutted and 23 families have been effected, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav told PTI.

Relief material for the affected people is being sent, the officer said.

