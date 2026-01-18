 Leopard Drags Away Stray Dog In Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces
Fear gripped Uttarkashi’s May Danda after a leopard mauled a pet dog to death near the ITBP gate, dragging the carcass 250 metres. Residents reported rising leopard movement in residential areas and demanded immediate cages and night patrols from the Forest Department, warning that delays could endanger children, elderly people and entire neighbourhood safety there.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

Panic gripped Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district after a leopard attacked and killed a pet dog in the May Danda area late on Saturday night. The incident occurred near the ITBP gate, where eyewitnesses reported a fierce struggle between the leopard and the dog that lasted several minutes.

According to locals, the leopard overpowered the dog and dragged its body nearly 250 metres away from the spot. By the time residents gathered, the dog had already succumbed to its injuries. The incident came to light on Sunday morning, leaving people in the surrounding neighbourhoods terrified.

article-image

Residents have informed the Forest Department and demanded urgent measures to prevent further incidents. Villagers have called for the immediate installation of a cage to capture the leopard and for intensified night-time patrolling in the area. They warned that if authorities fail to act swiftly, the animal could pose a serious threat to human life as well.

Locals said leopard movement has increased significantly over the past few days, especially after dusk. The big cat is reportedly venturing closer to residential areas, raising serious concerns about the safety of children and elderly residents. The incident has once again highlighted the growing human-wildlife conflict in hill regions and the urgent need for preventive action.

