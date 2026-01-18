 Ex-Staff Used Duplicate Keys To Steal ₹5.40 Lakh From BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s Mumbai Residence; Accused Arrested
A theft of Rs 5.40 lakh was reported from BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s Mumbai residence, allegedly committed by a former employee using duplicate keys. CCTV installed in December captured the accused stealing ₹1 lakh on January 15. Police arrested him, and he confessed to stealing ₹4.40 lakh earlier. Investigation is ongoing in the case, officials said.

Vinay Mishra
Updated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari |

A theft of Rs 5.40 lakh has been reported from the Mumbai residence of BJP MP and popular singer Manoj Tiwari. The incident took place at his apartment in the Sundarban building located in the Shastri Nagar area of Andheri West, where a former employee allegedly carried out the theft using duplicate keys.

The complaint was filed at Amboli police station by Tiwari’s manager, Pramod Jogender Pandey, following which police arrested the accused. The accused has been identified as Surendrakumar Deenanath Sharma, who had been dismissed from his job nearly two years ago.

According to police, Pandey has been associated with Manoj Tiwari as his manager for the past 20 years. He informed investigators that a total of Rs 5.40 lakh kept in the bedroom had gone missing. Of this, Rs 4.40 lakh had disappeared from the cupboard in June 2025, but the culprit could not be identified at the time.

Based on digital evidence, police arrested Sharma. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing the Rs 4.40 lakh in June as well. Further investigation is underway.

