Ex-Staff Used Duplicate Keys To Steal ₹5.40 Lakh From BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s Mumbai Residence; Accused Arrested

A theft of Rs 5.40 lakh has been reported from the Mumbai residence of BJP MP and popular singer Manoj Tiwari. The incident took place at his apartment in the Sundarban building located in the Shastri Nagar area of Andheri West, where a former employee allegedly carried out the theft using duplicate keys.

The complaint was filed at Amboli police station by Tiwari’s manager, Pramod Jogender Pandey, following which police arrested the accused. The accused has been identified as Surendrakumar Deenanath Sharma, who had been dismissed from his job nearly two years ago.

According to police, Pandey has been associated with Manoj Tiwari as his manager for the past 20 years. He informed investigators that a total of Rs 5.40 lakh kept in the bedroom had gone missing. Of this, Rs 4.40 lakh had disappeared from the cupboard in June 2025, but the culprit could not be identified at the time.

To trace the theft, CCTV cameras were installed inside the house in December 2025. On January 15, 2026, around 9 pm, CCTV footage captured Sharma opening the cupboard with duplicate keys and stealing Rs 1 lakh. The footage revealed that the accused possessed duplicate keys to the house, bedroom, and cupboard, which he used to enter the premises.

Based on digital evidence, police arrested Sharma. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing the Rs 4.40 lakh in June as well. Further investigation is underway.