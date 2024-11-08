Caught On Cam: 2 Thieves Rob Murugan Temple In Bengaluru's KR Puram; Police Investigation Launched

Two thieves targeted the Murugan Temple near KR Puram, under the jurisdiction of Ramamurthy Nagar Police in Bengaluru, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The thieves broke into the temple, smashed the offering box, and made off with whatever valuables they could find.

The robbery was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the temple.

The video shows two men arriving outside the temple on a bike. They park their bike at the temple gate.

The footage then shows one of them entering the temple while the other moves the bike closer to the temple gate.

Another clip shows the two men inside the temple. One man uses a flashlight to search for valuables, while the other can be seen sitting and breaking open the offering box.

He then places a cloth under the box and pours out the offerings, which include coins, notes, and other items.

Some users have shared footage of the incident on social media, tagging the handles of Bengaluru Police and urging them to take action against the thieves.

Sharing the footage on X, the handle named Karnataka Portfolio said," In Bengaluru, within the jurisdiction of the Ramamurthy Nagar Police, the Murugan Temple near KR Puram was recently targeted by a distressing act of theft. Two individuals reportedly broke into the sacred space, showing blatant disregard for the sanctity and reverence that the temple holds for its devotees. This shocking incident has deeply upset the community, as places of worship are meant to be safe sanctuaries for reflection and devotion, not targets for crime."

"It is truly disheartening to see that these criminals did not even spare a holy place, disregarding the beliefs and sentiments of countless worshippers. We strongly urge

Bengaluru Police to take immediate action and ensure that these perpetrators are brought to justice. The community looks to law enforcement to uphold the safety and sanctity of such spaces, and swift action will help restore faith and deter similar incidents in the future," it added.

In response, Bengaluru Police directed KR Puram Police Station to look into the matter and take necessary action.