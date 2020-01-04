CAT 2019: 10 candidates make it to 100 percentile list

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 results declared by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) shows ten students have topped the exam, with an overall 100 percentile. All the candidates are from engineering background.

According to the statement by IIM, 6 of the are from IITs, 2 from NITS, and 1 from Jadavpur University. Shubhasis Dey, CAT Convener 2019, said that 4 candidates are frm Maharashtra and others are from Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Sources also said that 21 candidates have scored an overall of 99.99 percentile and of these, 19 candidates have an engineering background.

In the examinations conducted this, 75,004 female candidates and 1,34,919 male candidates had appeared the exam. Moreover, nearly 2,45,000 candidates had registered for the exam this year. This is the highest number of candidates registered since 2008.

However, out of the 36% female candidates, none of them have made it to the 100 percentilers list.

The results of the CAT 2019 to seek admission in management courses of the IIM was announced on Saturday.

The candidates can download their results from the official website iimcat.ac.in.

The exam was conducted at 376 test centres across156 cities in India on November 24, 2019. Admission to an IIM can be done after two rounds, ie written test and a personal interview. The candidates with the highest percnetile score are eligible to appear for the interview and depending on the interview, the candidate will be offered a seat at the Institute.

The CAT cut-off for IIMs are generally above 90 percentile.

Several non-IIM insititutes also offer admission based on the CAT percentile.