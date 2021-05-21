Cases falling but not daily deaths

New Delhi

India recorded further drop in the Covid infections to 2,59,591 in 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday as against 2,76,110 on Thursday, but the daily fatalities shot up to 4,209 from 3,874 the previous day, as per latest Health Ministry data. The daily infections are below 3 lakh for the fifth day in a row.

Tamil Nadu contributed the highest number of 35,571 new cases, followed by 30,491 in Kerala. Deaths in Maharashtra, however, raced to 984 on Friday after dipping to 594 a day earlier, while Karnataka recorded the second highest deaths in a day at 548, followed by Tamil Nadu (397), Uttar Pradesh (236) and Delhi (233). For that matter, all these states saw an increase in deaths over the previous day. Only three states reported zero deaths.

Maharashtra has the highest 76,852 active cases, followed by Kerala (59,607) and Karnataka (24,786).

The country’s Covid-19 tally stands at 26.03 million, with death toll at 2,91,331 even while active cases further reduced to 30,27,925 comprising 11.63 per cent of total infections. The Covid-19 recovery rate also improved to 87.25 per cent as 22.71 million have recovered from the disease.

Daily recoveries of 3,57,295 exceeded the new infections for the eighth day in a row. The daily active cases dropped by 1.01 lakh on Friday.

The daily tests of Coronavirus showed a record number of 20.62 crore persons, but the health experts say this spurt in the tests is because of the unreliable antigen tests added by the government to its RT-PCR tests. A total of 32.44 crore persons have been tested in the country so far.

Meanwhile, 19.19 crore persons have been vaccinated in the country, 14.83 lakh of them in the past 24 hours.