 Car Explodes In Israel's Tel Aviv, Several Injured - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Car Explodes In Israel's Tel Aviv | X/@Worldsource24

Tel Aviv: A car explosion was reported in Israel's Tel Aviv, on Thursday, with several people reportedly injured in the blast, according to news agency Reuters. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

Videos from the scene have emerged, showing fire and thick smoke billowing onto the road.

 (This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

