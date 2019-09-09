Captain Vikram Batra Birth Anniversary: Netizens reminiscence hero martyred in Kargil War

On July 26, 1999 India won Kargil war against Pakistan. However, the huge success was not earned without sacrifices of many young soldiers while defending the nation. Vikram Batra, one of the brave and full of spirit for the nation was also martyred in the war.

Batra who was born on September 9, 1974, in Himachal Pradesh spent his childhood in the mountain town of Palampur. According to The Better India, he was a twin of his younger brother Vishal who born after 14 minutes of Vikram.

Vikram was quite popular and brilliant in his school. He was best at studies, sports and was active participant in all extracurricular activities. He was best NCC cadet of north India, he was also a green belt holder in karate and played table tennis at national level.

Vikram started to prepare for Combined Defense Services (CDS) examination after completing his Bachelor’s degree in 1995. Because, he was deep patriotic and keen to join the Army. In 1996, he cleared CDS examination and joined the Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned as a lieutenant. His first posting was in the town of Sapore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Before Kargil war broke out in 1991, Vikram was enjoying holiday when he was asked to come back. During the war Captain Batra was promoted to the rank of Captain. On July 7, 1999 was the last day for him to serve the country with huge patriotic emotions. In 1999, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

As today is Vikarm’s birthday, netizens took to social media and reminiscent Vikarm’s sacrifices for India and wished him his birth anniversary.

In the coming days, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, will step into the shoes of Captain Vikram Batra in Vishnuvardhan upcoming film 'Shershaah'. While the release date of the film isn't announced yet, the film will be releasing next year and will also feature Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.