e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,531 new COVID-19 cases, 7,141 recoveries; Omicron case tally at 578Sensex nosedives over 450 points, Nifty below 16,900
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:38 AM IST

Captain Amarinder Singh visits Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi

ANI
Punjab Lok Congress president and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh |

Punjab Lok Congress president and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh |

Advertisement

New Delhi: Punjab Lok Congress president and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday morning was seen arriving at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here in the national capital.

According to sources, he is also likely to meet BJP national president JP Nadda today. In November, Singh resigned from the Congress party and announced a new party 'Punjab Lok Congress' ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

BJP is all set to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress. Elections to 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:38 AM IST
Advertisement