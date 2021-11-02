e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:46 PM IST

'Punjab Lok Congress': Captain Amarinder Singh's new political party

FPJ Web Desk
'Punjab Lok Congress': Captain Amarinder Singh's new political party | Photo: PTI

'Punjab Lok Congress' is the name of the new political party of the former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He made the announement on Tuesday.

The announcement came immediately after Singh resigned from the Congress party.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the former Punjab CM levelled a series of accusations against the party and its leaders.

In a seven-page letter, Singh accused Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of patronising Navjot Singh Sidhu. "Sidhu's only claim to fame was that he would abuse me & my govt...he was patronised by Rahul & Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided & abetted by Harish Rawat, perhaps most dubious individual," he wrote.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said he has listed the reasons for his resignation in the letter.

"I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation," he said.

"‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:46 PM IST
